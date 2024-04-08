 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – April 8, 2024

By The Missouri Times on April 8, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives a special Midweek Update detailing every Senate race for the 2024 election cycle. Scott is joined by featured guest, the Dean of the Missouri Republican Party, David Barklage. Scott and Barklage go through every Senate primary and possible general election in the State.

Timestamps:

House Speaker Dean Plocher: 0 – 11:11

SD 7: 11:11 – 11:35

SD 1: 11:35 – 11:56

SD 3: 11:56 – 15:30

SD 5: 15:30 – 16:12

SD 9: 16:20 – 17:17

SD 11: 17:17 – 22:53

SD 13: 22:55 – 24:50

SD 15: 24:50 – 33:18

SD 17: 33:18 – 39:00

SD 19: 39:00 – 41:57

SD 21: 41:57 – 45:40

SD 23 45:40 – 50: 44

SD 25: 51:14 – 51:28

SD 27: 55:30 – 58:00

SD 29: 58:00 – 1:00:56

SD 31: 1:00:58 – 1:02:34

SD 33: 1:02:35 – 1:04:10

