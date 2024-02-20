Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Senator Doug Beck. Scott and Beck discuss IP Reform, the Senate and a few elections happening this fall.
TWMP Midweek Update – February 20, 2024
