This Week in Missouri Politics – February 25, 2024

By The Missouri Times on February 25, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined by Senator Lincoln Hough. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representatives Keri Ingle, Mike Henderson and Chad Perkins.

