This Week in Missouri Politics – June 25, 2023

By The Missouri Times on June 25, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by Senator Jason Bean. On the panel Scott is joined by State Representative Richard West, 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, former Senator Jim Lembke and Joe Patterson of the St. Louis Police Association.

