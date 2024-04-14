 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – April 14, 2024

By The Missouri Times on April 14, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined by former State Representative and candidate for State Senate David Gregory. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Peter Merideth, Rep. Ashley Aune, Jack Cardetti, and Rep. Jeff Myers.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »