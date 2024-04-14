Scott Faughn is joined by former State Representative and candidate for State Senate David Gregory. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Peter Merideth, Rep. Ashley Aune, Jack Cardetti, and Rep. Jeff Myers.
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 14, 2024
