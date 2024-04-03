 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – April 3, 2024

By The Missouri Times on April 3, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by featured guest former Rep. Wiley Price. Scott and Price talk about current and past House ethics investigations and the state of Democrat party politics in Missouri.

