Scott Faughn is joined by Senator Ben Brown. Scott is also joined by special guest, Wentzville Municipal Judge Mike Carter. On the panel Scott is joined Rep. Rasheen Aldrige Jr, Brett Dinkins of Victory Enterprise and Jim Gwinner of LS2Group
This Week in Missouri Politics – March 26, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Photos: 2023 Statesman of the Year Event
- Opinion: Missouri First Transmission Act Will Protect Missouri Farms, Private Property
- State leaders express support for priorities to support children and families
- Press Release: Texwrap Packaging Systems to expand in Washington, investing $2.25 million and creating 35 new jobsPress Release: Texwrap Packaging Systems to expand in Washington, investing $2.25 million and creating 35 new jobs
- Congressman Alford to introduce Agriculture Advisory Committee
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »