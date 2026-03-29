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This Week in Missouri Politics – March 29, 2026

By The Missouri Times on March 29, 2026

Scott Faughn is joined by Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives Kemp Strickler, Marlene Terry, Bill Irwin and Brad Christ.

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