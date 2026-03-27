MOLEG Podcast: S1 E11: The name is Graves, Sam Graves

Redistricting never dies… and neither does Missouri politics. This week, Jake and Rachael break down the ripple effects of Congressman Graves’ expected exit, the early jockeying in the potential replacement field, and what it all means with candidate filing deadlines fast approaching. On the legislative side, the Senate moves a surprising number of bills while a revived attempt at Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act hits a bipartisan wall. Meanwhile, the House advances a massive budget proposal that could reshape higher education funding and expand school choice programs. Over in the executive branch, all eyes are on Governor Kehoe as major legislation heads to his desk, including a wide-ranging criminal justice bill. Statewide officials stay active with audits, education initiatives, and enforcement actions, while Missouri’s political calendar continues to tighten. In the courts, a key redistricting ruling adds another layer to an issue that refuses to go away. Plus: a bizarre tofu truck saga, unused marijuana tax revenue, a fentanyl scare involving Barbie dolls, and the return of baseball season with the Royals kicking things off. All that and more—packed into one fast, insider look at Missouri politics.