Press Release: Rep. Mike Jones Announces Campaign for Missouri Senate in Platte and Buchanan Counties

Kansas City, MO — State Representative Mike Jones today announced his candidacy for Missouri Senate, seeking to represent Platte and Buchanan Counties and to replace term-limited Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer. A Republican and first-term state representative from Platte County, Jones said his campaign will be grounded in service, independence, and a relentless work ethic shaped by his time in uniform.

“I’ve worn the uniform of the United States Air Force, and I understand what it means to serve something bigger than yourself,” Jones said. “Missouri needs leaders who will fight for our values, protect our communities, and make sure government works for the people — not the other way around.”Jones served in the United States Air Force from 1997 to 2001, performing maintenance on AC-130 gunships in support of critical military operations. That experience, he said, instilled a mission-first mindset and a commitment to accountability. A small business owner and Air Force veteran, Jones describes himself as a maverick with an independent streak — beholden to no one except the voters he serves.

“I’m not running to go along to get along,” Jones said. “I’m running to do what’s right for the people of Platte and Buchanan Counties, no matter the pressure.”