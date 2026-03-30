Press Release: Rep. Mike Jones Announces Campaign for Missouri Senate in Platte and Buchanan Counties

Kansas City, MO — State Representative Mike Jones today announced his candidacy for Missouri Senate, seeking to represent Platte and Buchanan Counties and to replace term-limited Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer.
A Republican and first-term state representative from Platte County, Jones said his campaign will be grounded in service, independence, and a relentless work ethic shaped by his time in uniform.
A small business owner and Air Force veteran, Jones describes himself as a maverick with an independent streak — beholden to no one except the voters he serves.
Jones has passed significant legislation already in the state house this year and is a known fighter for tax relief, school safety and other reforms in the legislature.
Since being elected to the Missouri House in 2024, Jones has focused on public safety, economic growth, and protecting taxpayers. He owns Elite Painting KC, a residential painting business, and holds a Missouri real estate license.
Jones emphasized that his campaign is built to compete and win.
“We’re starting this race with a strong fundraising advantage, and I plan to outwork everyone else in the field,” Jones said. “That’s how I’ve approached every challenge in my life — and this campaign will be no different.”
Jones and his wife, Michelle, live in Kansas City. They have two children, Mike and Mya, and a grandson, Rocky.
“Too many career politicians have lost touch with the people they represent,” Jones said. “I’m running to make sure the voices of families, veterans, and small business owners in Buchanan and Platte Counties are heard loud and clear in the Missouri Senate.”