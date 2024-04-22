Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today, Scott is joined by Senator Denny Hoskins. Scott and Hoskins discuss Hoskins’ recent interaction with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft as well as his campaign for Secretary of State.
TWMP Midweek Update – April 22, 2024
