 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP: Midweek Update – February 15, 2023

By The Missouri Times on February 15, 2023

Listen as Scott gives his midweek update. Scott looks into a very productive week for the senate, but also point outs some flaws in the legislation that is moving forward

More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »