Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Congresswoman Ann Wagner. Scott and Wagner talk about national politics, the presidential election and Missouri’s open congressional seat.
TWMP Midweek Update – February 26, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Missouri households in danger of losing affordable internet access
- TWMP Column: IP reform moves forward
- This Week in Missouri Politics – February 25, 2024
- Press Release: Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway announces bid for Missouri State Senate
- Press Release: Buddy Hardin leads a group of 12 Gubernatorial Appointments
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Missouri households in danger of losing affordable internet access
- TWMP Column: IP reform moves forward
- This Week in Missouri Politics – February 25, 2024
- Press Release: Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway announces bid for Missouri State Senate
- Press Release: Buddy Hardin leads a group of 12 Gubernatorial Appointments
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Missouri households in danger of losing affordable internet access
- TWMP Column: IP reform moves forward
- This Week in Missouri Politics – February 25, 2024
- Press Release: Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway announces bid for Missouri State Senate
- Press Release: Buddy Hardin leads a group of 12 Gubernatorial Appointments