TWMP Midweek Update – February 26, 2024

By The Missouri Times on February 26, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Congresswoman Ann Wagner. Scott and Wagner talk about national politics, the presidential election and Missouri’s open congressional seat.

