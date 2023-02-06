 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP: Midweek Update – January 25, 2023

By The Missouri Times on February 6, 2023

Listen in as Scott gives his first update for the month of February. Scott discusses more senate bills and the potential competitiveness of the upcoming Attorney General race in 2024.

