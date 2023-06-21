 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – June 21, 2023

By The Missouri Times on June 21, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott talks about the Democrat nominees for the upcoming Senate race, former president Donald Trump, and the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »