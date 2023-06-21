Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott talks about the Democrat nominees for the upcoming Senate race, former president Donald Trump, and the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
TWMP Midweek Update – June 21, 2023
