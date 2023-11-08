 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – November 7, 2023

By The Missouri Times on November 8, 2023

Watch Scott Faughn’s Midweek Update. This week Scott is joined by special guest Rep. Adam Schwadron. Scott and Schwadron talk about a variety of topics including Speaker Plocher, Israel and the upcoming 2023 legisltaive session.

