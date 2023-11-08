Watch Scott Faughn’s Midweek Update. This week Scott is joined by special guest Rep. Adam Schwadron. Scott and Schwadron talk about a variety of topics including Speaker Plocher, Israel and the upcoming 2023 legisltaive session.
TWMP Midweek Update – November 7, 2023
