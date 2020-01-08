Parson makes 9 appointments to various boards, commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced nine appointments to various boards and commissions.

Everidge Cade, Jr., of Lee’s Summit, was appointed to the Lincoln University Board of Curators.

Mr. Cade is retired from Johnson Controls, Incorporated in Lenexa, Kansas, where he worked as Director of Business Development for the Building Efficiency Division. Previously, he worked as the Regional New Construction Manager for the Automated Control Solutions Division of Honeywell in Kansas City. Mr. Cade currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation. He previously served on the Truman Heartland Community Foundation Advisory Board and the Jackson County Commission of Ethics, Human Relations, and Citizen Complaints. Mr. Cade holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Science in history from Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

David Hane, of Laclede, was appointed to the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Mr. Hane is retired from the Brookfield Police Department where he served as Police Chief for 31 years. He also previously served as the Brookfield City Manager. Mr. Hane is a past member and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the North Missouri Drug Task Force and a past member and President of the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce. He has received the United States Attorney’s Award for Distinguished Service, the FBI Director Award for Outstanding Service, and the Missouri Police Chiefs Leadership Award. Mr. Hane holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Truman State University in Kirksville. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and the FBI’s Central States Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar (9th Session) in Lawrence, Kansas.

Bridget Lovelle, of Springfield, was appointed to the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee.

Ms. Lovelle is the current News Director at KY3 and KSPR in Springfield. Previously, she worked as the Assistant News Director at WATN-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, and as the Executive Producer at WAVY-TV in Portsmouth, Virgina. Ms. Lovelle is a member of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Radio Television Digital News Directors Association. She is also a member of Leadership Springfield Class 27 and a management team member with the Junior League of Springfield. Ms. Lovelle holds an Associate of Arts in broadcast journalism from Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Roger Medley, of Belleview, was appointed to the Amber Alert System Oversight Committee.

Mr. Medley has served as the Iron County Sheriff since 2010. He previously served in the United States Air Force, retiring from his position as Deputy Fire Protection Manager in 2008 at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He attended the United States Army Military Police School at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and the Missouri Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City. He holds an Associate of Science in criminal justice From Mineral Area College in Park Hills and an Associate of Science in fire science from Community College of the Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

Kevin O’Mara, of O’Fallon, was appointed to the State Technical College of Missouri Board of Regents.

Mr. O’Mara is the Director of Training and an instructor for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562 Training Center in St. Louis. He is a certified pipe welder, backflow tester, and medical gas installer and brazer. Mr. O’Mara currently serves as President of the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee comprised of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562, Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Missouri, and the Plumbing Industry Council. He is also an active member of the Joint Service Committee, the Joint Welding Committee, and the Joint Safety and Substance Abuse Committee. Mr. O’Mara holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Lynn Parman, of Parkville, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Ms. Parman is the Chief Operating Officer of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Previously, she served as the Vice President of Business Development for McCownGordon Construction and as President and CEO of the American Royal Association. Ms. Parman was named to Ingram’s 40 Under 40 list recognizing Kansas City’s top business and community leaders under 40 years of age. She has also received the International Economic Development Council’s Cluster Based Strategy of the Year Award for the creation and execution of the KC Animal Health Corridor initiative. Ms. Parman holds a Bachelor of Science in public administration from Missouri State University in Springfield. She is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute.

Jay Wasson, of Nixa, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Wasson recently served on the Tourism Commission. Previously, he served as a Missouri State Senator for the 20th District from 2010-2018 and a State Representative for the 141st District from 2002-2010. Prior to his time in the legislature, Mr. Wasson served as Mayor of the City of Nixa. He is a real estate developer and a member of the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce. During his legislative career, he received multiple awards, including the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives Legislative Leadership Award and the Missouri Economic Development Council Appreciation Award. Mr. Wasson is a graduate of Nixa High School.

Christopher Waters, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Waters is a financial advisor for the Hennings Waters Group Private Wealth Management at Baird & Co. in Kansas City. He has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, spending a large part of his career in the Institutional Equity Research Sales and Trading Department at George K. Baum & Company, Stifel Nicoluas and Oppenheimer. Mr. Waters previously served on the Kansas City Securities Association Board of Directors and as chairman of the Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet. He holds a Bachelor of Science in general business and marketing from Missouri State University in Springfield.

Ken Weymuth, of Sedalia, was appointed to the University of Central Missouri Board of Governors.

Mr. Weymuth is a third-generation owner and dealer of W-K Chevrolet in Cole Camp. He is the current President of the Missouri Auto Dealers Association and a member of the State Fair Community College Advisory Board. Mr. Weymuth is a past President of the University of Central Missouri Foundation Board, the Cole Camp Chamber of Commerce, and the Benton County R-1 School Board. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.