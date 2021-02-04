Freshmen to Watch: Bridget Walsh Moore

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Rep. Bridget Walsh Moore is bringing her dedication to cleaning up and serving her community to the Capitol.

Before being elected, Walsh Moore was a founding member of the North Broadway Business Development Community in St. Louis, which she represents.

“Part of what we wanted to do there was clean up the neighborhood. It is part of the warehouse district so there’s not a lot of retail, there’s not a lot of residential, there’s no big push to keep it nice. … I left just about a year after that started,” Walsh Moore told The Missouri Times.

After leaving the North Broadway Business Development Community, Walsh Moore worked in customs brokerage, putting her degree in international relations and religious studies to work. The St. Louis Democrat is also certified in international trade through the World Trade Center and has worked with businesses across the U.S. to make sure goods passed through customs efficiently.

Walsh Moore defeated her Republican opponent in the election for HD 93 in November, winning by a 7 percent margin. She said Medicaid expansion is one priority she has while in office.

“As a cancer survivor and just a person with a family, and who just cares about people, this pandemic has highlighted the shortcomings of our current health care system. Medicaid expansion is one step towards that,” she told The Missouri Times.

Walsh Moore said she is most passionate about giving a voice to the overlooked.

“[Someone] that speaks for the disabled, that speaks for the people with chronic medical conditions, that speaks for people who aren’t necessarily in the majority in the state, and making sure their voices are heard and that they have someone who represents them,” she said.

Walsh Moore wants to be known for representing her district well. She said she wants the people of HD 93 to be able to say, “You know what, she really represented us and our wishes.” The representative also wants to be known for defending disabilities rights.

“As being a person with disabilities and becoming a person with disabilities at the age of 26, it’s a whole new world for me. The learning curve was sharp and quick. It seems like everyday I am learning about some new problem or hurdle in our legislature that I am hoping to overcome. A lot of it is just awareness. When I bring these issues to light, I am not met with a ton of resistance. It’s just that no one ever bothered to look; a lot of it’s just the ignorance of the facts. I hope to bring to light some of those issues and correct them.”