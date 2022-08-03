Bernskoetter wins re-election bid in Senate District 6

Jefferson City, Mo. — Incumbent state Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Cole County, defeated challenger Scott Riedel Friday night by about 11 points.

The race was tighter than expected early on, with the two sitting neck and neck. Bernskoetter is very active in the Senate, serving as the Chairman of two committees.

Bernskoetter has already secured his second term as Senator in SD 6, as there is no Democrat running in the district.