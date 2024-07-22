Press Release: Missouri Sheriffs United endorse Andrew Bailey

As members of Missouri Sheriffs United, sheriffs from across the state endorse Andrew Bailey for Missouri Attorney General.

Throughout his career, Andrew Bailey has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the safety of our communities. His extensive experience as a prosecutor and his deep understanding of the legal challenges we face today make him uniquely qualified to serve as Attorney General.

Mr. Bailey has consistently shown a proactive approach to tackling crime and supporting law enforcement initiatives. He understands the critical role that sheriffs and their deputies play in maintaining public safety and has been a steadfast ally in our efforts to protect and serve the people of Missouri. His dedication to strengthening our criminal justice system and his proactive stance on key issues, such as combating the opioid crisis and addressing violent crime, align closely with the goals of Missouri Sheriffs United.

In addition to his professional qualifications, Mr. Bailey has earned our respect and trust through his principled and ethical conduct. He has demonstrated a deep respect for the law and a genuine commitment to justice. His ability to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and policymakers ensures that he will be an effective and inclusive leader for all Missourians.

We are confident that under Andrew Bailey’s leadership, the Office of the Attorney General will continue to be a beacon of justice, fairness, and integrity. We urge all Missourians to support Andrew Bailey for Missouri Attorney General.