TWMP Column: Statewide Tipsheet

Governor: Republican Primary: LEAN KEHOE – Democrat Primary: LEAN QUADE

General: LIKELY REPUBLICAN



Republicans

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe

He has all the money, his 2nd quarter report was the Mona Lisa of fundraising reports. He has torn Ashcroft’s 30 point lead down to where he now has a lead. However, now that he is the front runner both Ashcroft and Eigel are hitting him. He has built a lead, but can he hold it?

How he wins: Play whack a mole with both Ashcroft and Eigel. Find some way to get angry in a way that speaks to a very angry electorate.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Hold On, I’m Coming

Total Raised this quarter: $879,166

Total Raised this Cycle: $4,059,955

Cash on Hand: $2,285,167

American Dream PAC

Total Raised this quarter: $3,504,376

Cash on Hand: $4,010,832

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,295,999

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft

He had a lead, but anytime a front runner in a three way race has a lead he gets all the attacks until he doesn’t have a lead. He has weathered a ton of attacks and is still very much in this, and with another million sent to his PAC this week.

How he wins: When Kehoe chipped votes off of him, they went to Eigel. Now that Kehoe is chipping votes off of Eigel they are coming back to Ashcroft. He needs Kehoe and Eigel to attack each other until folks come home to the name they know.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Family Tradition by Hank Wiliams Jr.

Total Raised this quarter: $303,816

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,264,811

Cash on Hand: $770,196

Committee for Liberty PAC

Total Raised this quarter: $391,813

Cash on Hand: $730,685

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,500,881

Senator Bill Eigel

Few thought he would be here in the last two weeks with a very real chance to win, well few besides your simple hillbilly pal. He has an influx of money and like it or not he has the message that folks wanna hear. However, he hasn’t really been hit yet. It will be interesting to see how he weathers the storm.

How he wins: Get enough of that sweet sweet trial lawyer money to get his message out.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Lawyers, Guns and Money

Total Raised this quarter: $231,352

Total Raised this cycle: $1,526,335

Cash on Hand: $588,775

Believe in Life and Liberty (BILL) PAC

Total Raised this quarter: $580,916

Cash on Hand: $242,693

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $831,468

Democrats

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade

She has done literally everything the democrat party could ask of anyone, and yet the party stabbed her in the back. She is an attractive, articulate, excellent legislator who could be one of the building blocks of a resurgent democratic party.

How she wins: She is the most qualified democrat, a female in what democrats are calling the year of the woman. She just needs the money to get that message out

Campaign song of the last two weeks: ​​Chumbawamba – Tubthumping

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,028,382

Cash on Hand: $389,021

CRYSTAL PAC

Cash on Hand: $126,154

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $515,175

Springfield Businessman Mike Hamra

So Democrats constantly claim that the rules of our society are constantly broken in favor of:

White

Christian

Heterosexual

Male

Rich daddy’s boys

Well… Mike Hamra is out to prove them 100% right. Except it’s the Democrats who have rigged the game. He swore he lived in Chicago when he voted there in 2000, but swore he has lived in Missouri for the last ten years when he filed for Governor last March. And yet again the rules of the game were rigged…

How he wins: Proves the blatant hypocrisy of the democratic party and buys the race.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Miranda Lambert – White Liar (Official Music Video)

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,682,985

Cash on Hand: $495,794

Together Missouri PAC

Cash on Hand: $206,112

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $701,906

Lt. Governor: Primary: LEAN HOUGH – General: SAFE REPUBLICAN

Senator Lincoln Hough

He has raised an incredible amount of money and put together an impressive list of endorsements and is the only Lt. Governor candidate with a ground game. His only issue is that Wasinger is buying television at the candidate rate and he is buying at the PAC rate. As of now this race leans Hough.

How he wins: Keeps pouring on the heat in the mailbox, television and traveling the state. He has a lead, he just has to keep up enough points to hold it.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Hank Williams, Jr. – “A Country Boy Can Survive” (Official Music Video)

Total Raised this Cycle: $525,906

Cash on Hand: $519,989

LINCOLN PAC

Cash on Hand: $639,074

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,159,063

Senator Holly Rehder

Holly Rehder is one of the most talented politicians in the state, and has one of the largest rolodexes to match. I do think she could have put more into this race. However, she is closing strong with a great ad of her firing a gun.

How she wins: Hough and Wasinger get into an ad war and she picks up voters who are turned off.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Tim McGraw – Southern Girl

Total Raised this Cycle: $513,496

Cash on Hand: $338,540

Southern Drawl PAC

Cash on Hand: $286,414

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $624,954

David Wasinger

Wasinger filed for Auditor in 2018, but didn’t spend his own money and lost a very winnable primary. This time he has put the money in and spent it. He doesn’t have a ground game, but if he can buy enough TV at the candidate rate he might not need one.

How he wins: Keep shoveling his own money in at the candidate rate.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Moneytalks by ACDC

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,771,689

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,279,256

Attorney General: Primary: LEAN BAILEY General: SAFE Republican

Attorney General Andrew Bailey

He is a legitimate war hero, and has sued literally everyone a right wing primary voter could want. That has built a legitimate double digit lead that has withstood millions in out of state money hitting him.

How he wins: Raise enough late money from Missouri to fight off the folks from Manhattan who are out to get him.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Jason Aldean – Try That In A Small Town (Official Music Video)

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,131,681

Cash on Hand: $689,166

Liberty and Justice PAC

Cash on Hand: $768,506

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,457,672

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Scharf

Brilliant legal mind, literally awful back story starting at Harvard. That is until he got a gig working as Trump’s attorney. He has millions and millions of New York and D.C. money flooding in to buy this race. Thus far he hasn’t found the right mix to level the race out. However, with all of the money he has at this disposal he still has time to figure it out.

How he wins: Keep calling those 202 numbers to send more money.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: JAY-Z – Empire State Of Mind ft. Alicia Keys

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,680,730

Cash on Hand: $1,264,040

Defend Missouri PAC

Cash on Hand: $31,125

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,295,165

Secretary of State: Primary: TOSS UP General: SAFE Republican

House Speaker Dean Plocher

He has been hit from all sides and kept his head up through it all and now stands as the candidate you could probably make the best case could win this crowded SOS primary. If he wins credit his fellow reps getting his signs out and the direct mail campaign he has going with his volunteers.

How he wins: He is the only candidate up on tv and has a ground game second only to Senator Hoskins.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Elton John – I’m Still Standing

Total Raised this Cycle: $161,480

Cash on Hand: $508,414

Missouri United PAC

Cash on Hand: $727,913

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,236,327

Senator Denny Hoskins

He has access to the grassroots campaign network that former Senator Lembke has put together and enough money to do some messaging.

How he wins: Eigel has a good night, and he coasts in alongside him.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Till I Collapse by Eminem

Total Raised this Cycle: $216,902

Cash on Hand: $72,570

Old Drum Conservative

Cash on Hand: $149,401

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $221,971

State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman

She is a heat magnet, everything she does gets more praise and more scorn than anyone in Missouri politics. Some could think this is a bad thing, but when you’re trying to set yourself apart in a crowded primary with two weeks left it’s a pretty good thing.

How she wins: Spends just enough to set herself apart and the rest of the field fades. It’s a crap shoot but she has as good or better path to win than anyone else.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Demi Lovato – Confident (Official Video)

Total Raised this Cycle: $194,631

Cash on Hand: $122,517

Conservative Solutions for Missouri

Cash on Hand: $131,590

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $254,107

Wentzville Judge Mike Carter

Great dude, might just be playing with this. However, if he dives in this to win this then he totally can.

How he wins: He throws a million dollars of his own money in and compiles a mix of his innovative media strategy with some traditional media.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Here Comes The Judge – Pigmeat Markham (1968)

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

Cash on Hand: $N/A

Total Cash on Hand: $N/A

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller

He has his base in southwest Missouri, and probably the best person on this list. If you could describe a Christian man in politics he and Senator Koenig would come to mind.

How he wins: He holds his base in southwest Missouri and the total to win drops south of 20%.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Brooks & Dunn – Hard Workin’ Man (Official Video)

Total Raised this Cycle: $196,098

Cash on Hand: $11,330

Safe Elections PAC

Cash on Hand: $13,041

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $24,371

Rep. Adam Schwadron

Adam found a donor and has spent a good chunk of that money on newspaper inserts, half promoting him and the backside with a scatterbrained attack on Plocher with tons of text and a message that you would literally have to work at the Missouri Independent to decipher.

How he wins: His attacks work, and he holds St. Charles County and wins a tight race.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: MAGIC! – Rude (Official Video)

Total Raised this Cycle: $114,580

Cash on Hand: $78,125

Missouri Values PAC

Cash on Hand: $144,980

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $223,105

Valentina Gomez

Her videos are the most watchable thing in the entire campaign. 2. Yes, she could actually win.

Total Raised this Cycle: $21,769

How she wins: The videos work and the total to win is in the teens.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: José Feliciano – Feliz Navidad (Official Audio)

Total Raised this Cycle: $21,769

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $12,862

Jamie Corley

She is very impressive and is politically savvy. She has a path, maybe she wouldn’t in a one on one or three way race but in an eight way she can absolutely win this.

How she wins: Spends her money wisely and garners the middle ground of republican primary voters in a race where 27-29% probably wins it.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Keith Urban – The Fighter ft. Carrie Underwood (Official Music Video)

Total Raised this Cycle: $278,799

Cash on Hand: $271,847

The Missouri Conservatives Fund

Cash on Hand: N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $271,847

State Treasurer: PRIMARY: LEAN MALEK GENERAL: SAFE Republican

State Treasurer Vivek Malek

He started the race as the incumbent with a big fundraising advantage, and is ending it with the same. Great dude hard not to like.

How he wins: He outspends his opponents who don’t have enough money to attack him.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: WWE – Shane McMahon (Naughty by Nature – Here Comes The Money) Official Theme Song

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,842,615

Cash on Hand: $1,373,799

American Promise PAC

Cash on Hand: $1,512,354

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,886,153

House Budget Chairman Rep. Cody Smith

Good guy, had a good run at the budget this year but is having a hard time putting together the resources to bust out of the pack and make this a one on one race with him and Malek.

How he wins: Assemble enough money to do some of those dark arts attacks on Malek while having enough money to set himself apart from Rook and Koenig.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Dolly Parton – 9 to 5 (Official Audio)

Total Raised this Cycle: $758,467

Cash on Hand: $291,009

Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $227,251

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $518,260

State Senator Andrew Koenig

Excellent senator who has taken a grassroots approach to the race. Gonna need some more money to thread the needle. He has a base of support in St. Louis, the state’s most expensive media market, and maybe those doors he is knocking pays off.

How he wins: He has always been underestimated, and gets underestimated again.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger (Lyrics)

Total Raised this Cycle: $210,304

Cash on Hand: $104,098

Freedom’s Promise

Cash on Hand: $63,165

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $167,263

Springfield Attorney Lori Rook

She is an impressive candidate who has merged some of her efforts alongside Senator Eigel’s and picked up some of the grassroots support from the folks at the lake. Although she has raised the ire of the school choice community.

How she wins: Some money comes in and hits Malek and she being the only woman in the race picks up the momentum and carries the day.

Campaign song of the last two weeks: Christina Aguilera – Fighter (Official HD Video)

Total Raised this Cycle: $555,434

Cash on Hand: $263,262

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $263,262

___________________________________________________________________________

Statewide Bench: Republicans

#1 House Floor Leader Jon Patterson

Total Raised this Cycle: $523,825

Cash on Hand: $235,191

Missouri Alliance

Cash on Hand: $593,461

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $828,652

#2 Senator Tony Luetkemeyer

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,261,641

Cash on Hand: $1,084,962

Tony PAC

Cash on Hand: $412,254

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,497,216

#3 State Senator Lincoln Hough

Total Raised this Cycle: $525,906

Cash on Hand: $519,989

Lincoln PAC

Cash on Hand: $639,074

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,159,063

#4 State Senator Nick Schroer

Total Raised this Cycle: $87,413

Cash on Hand: $71,511

1776 PAC

Cash on Hand: $113,544

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $185,055

#5 State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman

Total Raised this Cycle: $194,631

Cash on Hand: $122,517

Conservative Solutions for Missouri

Cash on Hand: $131,590

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $254,107

#6 Senator Travis Fitzwater

Total Raised this Cycle: $82,749

Cash on Hand: $120,795

Kingdom Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $44,979

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $165,774

#7 State Representative Bill Hardwick

Total Raised this Cycle: $120,483

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $109,979

#8 State Representative Bishop Davidson

Total Raised this Cycle: $47,592

Cash on Hand: $35,697

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $35,697

#9 State Representative Melanie Stinnett

Total Raised this Cycle: $99,596

Cash on Hand: $81,607

Heart of SGF

Cash on Hand: $22,350

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $103,957

#10 Cole County Judge Chris Limbaugh

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

Cash on Hand: $N/A

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

Others:

Senator Jason Bean flirted with an SOS run, but is seeking re-election.

State Senator Curtis Trent – He is an excellent senator, likely in leadership, after that you figure he will take on the next challenge.

Rep. Adam Schawdron, Senator Andrew Koenig, and former Senator Onder – Have now all left the tipsheet for statewide campaigns.

Senate Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin – She seems to enjoy the senate, but after that, I’d be surprised if she was done.

Statewide Bench: Democrats

#1 Senator Brian Williams

Total Raised this Cycle: $447,930

Cash on Hand: $185,137

BPAC

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

#2 Senator Greg Razer

Total Raised this Cycle: $125,285

Cash on Hand: $53,523

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $125,285



#3 Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,000

Cash on Hand: $719,085

#4 State Representative Keri Ingle

She is one of the most talented politicians in the next wave of democrats moving up in the ranks. She flipped a red seat in the Lee’s Summit area and has done nothing but impress everyone in Jefferson City since.

She seems like she is in line to run for SD8 next cycle, but the Democrats couldn’t find any better statewide candidate than her going forward.

Total Raised this Cycle: $56,598

Cash on Hand: $71,080

Keri PAC

Cash on Hand: $13,402

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $84,482

#5 President of the St. Louis City Board of Aldermen Megan Green

Total Raised this Cycle: $83,579

Cash on Hand: $14,325

Progress PAC

Cash on Hand: $5,767

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $20,092

#6 Senator Tracy McCreery

Total Raised this Cycle: $65,374

Cash on Hand: $63,022

Serve Missouri PAC

Cash on Hand: $11,911

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $74,933

#7 State Representative Betsy Fogle

Total Raised this Cycle: $74,084

Cash on Hand: $74,782

Forward PAC

Cash on Hand: $4,479

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $79,261

#8 State Senator Doug Beck

Total Raised this Cycle: $388,039

Cash on Hand: $434,637

DougPAC

Cash on Hand: $504,585

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $939,222

#9 State Representative Ashley Aune

Total Raised this Cycle: $59,126

Cash on Hand: $58,143

AshPAC

Cash on Hand: $4,567

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $62,710

#10 Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

Cash on Hand: $N/A

Others:

‘22 State Rep candidate Jess Piper – She can organize and fundraise and no one in this state can piss off Republicans quite like Jess Piper. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker – She is now free from county office, would she throw her hat in the ring?

Kansas City City Councilman Wes Rogers – Everyone just loves Wes. He has a better understanding of the regular people of the state that used to vote Democratic than maybe anyone in the Democratic party. Rep. LaKeysha Bosley– Legendary St. Louis name, and even more talent. I don’t know what she does next or when, but she will be good at it..