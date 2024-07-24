This Week in the #MOGOV Week 7: Homestretch attacks fly

Senator Bill Eigel and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft both attended the Republican National Convention hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe was on the campaign trail here in Missouri.

Big news for Bill Eigel this week in terms of donations, racking in over $600,000. You can find the full list of donations at the bottom of the article. Half of that came from another army of law firms, but a whopping $400,000 came from an out-of-state donor, Per Aspera. The organization has been linked to billionaire investor Peter Thiel, the founder of PayPal. Per Aspera has donated to several Republican campaigns, including Former President Trump’s newest VP choice, J.D Vance.

Eigel, along with Ashcroft, has committed to a statewide debate on the 24th. Eigel has promised to change his nickname for Mike Kehoe from “Kung-Pao-Kehoe” to “Tax-Hike-Mike” at the debate. A full video of Eigel and Ashcroft’s last candidate forum can be seen here. Eigel also accuses Kehoe of being weak on illegal immigration in a new ad. You can watch Eigel’s interview with First Alert 4 here. The Senator also joined Brannon Howse of WorldviewTube to discuss immigration, special interests groups, and his track-record in the Senate. Eigel’s campaign has stayed mobile, visiting St. James, Lebanon, Ozark, Reeds Spring, Bolivar, Nevada, Harrisonville, and St. Joseph.

In the biggest news of the week, Governor Mike Parson announced his endorsement of Mike Kehoe. That combined with his raising another $671k he continues to steam roll his fundraising operation toward election day.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe’s bus tour is still on the road This week stopping in Fenton, Lake Ozark, Vienna, Pulaski County, Lake Saint Louis, Phelps County, Rolla, O’Fallon, St. Peters, Sikeston, Scott County, Cape, and Perryville. Kehoe has come under scrutiny for allegedly having his campaign bus funded by a lobbyist for Smithfield. It’s not a big deal, but it is an easy attack for his opponents. More of an unforced error than a scandal.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft doesn’t hide from anything, attending both the RNC and a local debate last week. Ashcroft was seen entering the convention with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and later attending Faith and Freedom’s Prayer Breakfast. Ashcroft attended the MO Independence parade in Ashland. It seems this new poll is helping his campaign, but Ashcroft still lacks in funding. A new poll from The Tyson Group, shows Jay Ashcroft leading with 29%, Kehoe at 18% and Eigel at 13%.

All three candidates reacted to President Joe Biden announcing he would no longer be in the 2024 Presidential race. “Biden needs to resign immediately. If he is not mentally fit enough to run for president, he should not continue serving as Commander-in-chief”, said Mike Kehoe. “No matter who the Democrats nominate, Trump will win by a landslide in November and fix what the Biden administration has ruined over the last four years.” Bill Eigel also chimed in, “Resign your office. You’re unfit to run and you’re unfit to serve”. He also released a new ad, wishing the President a bittersweet farewell. Jay Ashcroft gave his remarks, “Biden should resign immediately if he is so impaired. No matter who the Democrats pick, Donald J Trump will be the 47th President of the United States.”

Contributions over $5,000 This Week:

Kehoe: $671,625

Ashcroft: $80,165

Eigel: $600,165.

American Dream PAC (Kehoe)

Class Act Management: $14,950

Pace Construction Company: $10,000

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc: $10,000

Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association PAC: $12,175

JK Ambulance Sales & Service Inc. Emergency Services Supply: $10,000

Drury Development Corporation: $50,000

John Eilermann: $25,000

Missouri Cable Telecommunications Association: $40,000

Missouri AG PAC: $25,000

Robert Blitz 23 Brookwood: $25,000

Protection Plus LLC: $25,000

MACO Development Company: $10,000

Rightpath PAC: $175,000

Cops for Kehoe

Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council Missouri-Kansas Area PAC: $100,000

Missouri Leadership Forum: $25,000

Missouri Law Enforcement for Good Government PAC: $125,000

MLPA Legislative Fund: $7,500

Committee for Liberty (Ashcroft)

Janet Ashcroft: $50,000

Phil Wieneke: $10,000

William Jones: $5,165

Missouri C PAC: $15,000

Believe in Life and Liberty (BILL) PAC

Shamberg Johnson and Bergman: $10,000

McCallister Law Firm PC: $10,000

Gorny Dandurand: $10,000

MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC: $85,000

Strong Law: $10,000

The Healy Law Firm LLC: $10,000

Holman Schiavone LLC: $10,000

Langdon and Emison LLC: $10,000

DM Law Kansas City LLC: $10,000

Dale Natoli: $5,165

Tyler Raasch: $10,000

Cordell Law: $20,000

Per Aspera Policy Inc: $400,000