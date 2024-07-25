TWMP Column: ’24 State Senate Tipsheet

#1 SD21 R+26.44% Senator Hoskins is term-limited.

PRIMARY: LEAN GREGORY: SAFE REPUBLICAN

This race started off at the top of our list as the most competitive and has remained there the entire cycle. It is a barn burner and is tight. Both candidates are all in on this race. We give Rep. Gregory the edge because he has a significant financial advantage in this one, but it’s close and will remain close.

Rep. Kurtis Gregory

Total Raised this Cycle: $229,363

Cash on Hand: $248,778

The Wonderdog PAC

Cash on Hand: $191,264

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $440,042

Rep. Doug Richey

Total Raised this Cycle: $131,523

Cash on Hand: $131,555

Cultivating Freedom PAC

Cash on Hand: $81,507

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $213,062



#2 SD23 R+6.08% Senator Eigel is term-limited.

PRIMARY: LEAN CHRISTOFANELLI GENERAL: LIKELY REPUBLICAN

There isn’t a tighter race in the state in a race that has been one of the dirtiest races in recent Missouri political history marked with some of the most homophobic mail pieces I’ve ever seen. Christofanelli has the edge going into the last week, however this race might be the first race where folks are ashamed of what they gave money to.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Total Raised this Cycle: $232,332

Cash on Hand: $303,872

Gladius PAC

Cash on Hand: $271,771

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $575,643

Rep. Adam Schnelting

Total Raised this Cycle: $126,568

Cash on Hand: $120,377

Protect our Kids PAC

Cash on Hand: $69,205

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $189,582

Former County Elections Official Rich Chrismer

Total Raised this Cycle: $73,005

Cash on Hand: $63,510

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $63,510



#3 SD27 R+48.44% Senator Rehder is running for Lt. Governor.

PRIMARY: LEAN BURGER GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN

This race has been an interesting one. Some folks thought that Rep. Dinkins couldn’t win coming from so far from the population base, but she has run a great race. There are some attacks that could land on Rep. Burger, but in the last two weeks, Burger has the resource advantage and is consolidating Cape County. Keep an eye on Jacob Turner. Even if he doesn’t win this cycle I’d bet that he will win one in the near future.

Rep. Jamie Burger

Total Raised this Cycle: $374,643

Cash on Hand: $129,327

Bootheel Values PAC

Cash on Hand: $134,993

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $264,320

Rep. Chris Dinkins

Total Raised this Cycle: $179,502

Cash on Hand: $100,199

Red Hawk PAC

Cash on Hand: $38,579

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $138,778

Jacob Turner

Total Raised this Cycle: $102,275

Cash on Hand: $70,057

Faith and Family PAC

Cash on Hand: $35,236

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $105,293



#4 SD33 R+57.16% Senator Eslinger is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: TOSS UP GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN

Out of the gates Rep. Smith jumped out to a lead, but in the last few weeks Rep. Hudson has made it close. However, it could be that Rep. Hudson made a move to spend early to get a good poll and raise some money. If you will remember there were some wildly inaccurate polls in the 33rd in 2020, so I guess we will see. Up to now the new money has not materialized.

With the large financial advantage this race is still very competitive, but leaning Smith.

Rep. Travis Smith

Total Raised this Cycle: $70,041

Cash on Hand: $53,417

Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks

Cash on Hand: $207,940

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $261,357

Rep. Brad Hudson

Total Raised this Cycle: $126,221

Cash on Hand: $94,935

Brad PAC

Cash on Hand: $27,763

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $122,698



#5 SD3 R+35.8% Senator Gannon is not seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LEAN HENDERSON GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN

This is still a race, but Rep. Henderson has been able to consolidate St. Francois County and discourage some other funders from getting involved. Rep. Buchheit-Courtway could still win this and no question it’s competitive, but Henderson has a slight advantage heading into the final week.

Rep. Mike Henderson

Total Raised this Cycle: $383,801

Cash on Hand: $65,560

Leadbelt PAC

Cash on Hand: $75,388

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $140,948

Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway

Total Raised this Cycle: $90,033

Cash on Hand: $73,577

Missouri Matters PAC

Cash on Hand: $74,800

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $148,377



#6 SD15 R+7.72% Senator Koenig is term limited.

PRIMARY: LEAN GREGORY GENERAL: LEAN REPUBLICAN

There are arguments for all of these candidates. Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin has taken the Koenig approach of hitting all the doors, but has come up short on spending. Councilman Harder has a high floor of name ID, and former Rep. Gregory has a mix of doors ground game and a big financial advantage.

That combination of ground game and finances gives him the advantage.

Former Rep. David Gregory

Total Raised this Cycle: $804,363

Cash on Hand: $0

Show Me Growth PAC

Cash on Hand: $44,136

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $44,136

St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder

Total Raised this Cycle: $120,423

Cash on Hand: $90,756

St. Louis Conservative Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $14,580

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $105,336

Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin

Total Raised this Cycle: $204,438

Cash on Hand: $95,966

Conservatives for Accountability

Cash on Hand: $6,586

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $102,552

Joe Pereles

Total Raised this Cycle: $660,736

Cash on Hand: $498,906

Fearless PAC

Cash on Hand:$113,683

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $612,589



#7 SD7 D+17.74% Senator Razer has taken an appointment.

PRIMARY: TOSS UP GENERAL: SAFE DEMOCRAT

Most folks thought that this race was gonna be wrapped up when Senator Razer resigned and Pat Contreras would step in. However, Rep. Lewis has barnstormed the district and made this a very close race.

Contreras has a lot of institutional support, while Lewis has a lot of enthusiasm. I think this will be a real test of what type of advantage being a woman is in a Democratic primary.

Pat Contreras

Total Raised this Cycle: $150,001

Cash on Hand: $127,550

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $127,550

Patty Lewis

Total Raised this Cycle: $188,620

Cash on Hand: $121,136

Ready to Lead

Cash on Hand: $80,648

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $201,784



#8 SD11 R+4.06% Senator Rizzo is term limited.

PRIMARY: LEAN McMULLEN GENERAL: TOSS-UP

Rep. McMullen started this race with a lead, but Nicola has come on strong. There is no question his campaign has momentum. However, it’s in this final stretch your gonna see the financial advantage of Rep. McMullen come into play. The question of the final week is whether McMullen’s financial advantage can blunt Nicola’s momentum.

Rep. Aaron McMullen

Total Raised this Cycle: $154,863

Cash on Hand: $67,777

Independence PAC

Cash on Hand: $165,951

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $233,728

Joe Nicola

Total Raised this Cycle: $77,193

Cash on Hand: $33,884

Truth and Light

Cash on Hand: $9,120

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $43,004

David Martin

Total Raised this Cycle: $7,343

Cash on Hand: $379

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $379

Rep. Robbie Sauls

Total Raised this Cycle: $406,424

Cash on Hand: $169,854

Independence Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $259,361

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $429,215



#9 SD13 D+63.2% Senator Mosley is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LEAN MOSLEY GENERAL: SAFE DEMOCRAT

This race has been exciting as any North County political fight always is. You know Senator Mosley is gonna turn her folks out. However, the charismatic Rep. Nickson-Clark has brought in some support that could make this race competitive. About the time the race was humming along, someone close to her got in trouble. I don’t think that is the end of her race, but it ain’t good.

This is one of the hardest districts in the state to handicap, and as of now it leans to the incumbent.

Senator Mosley

Total Raised this Cycle: $148,658

Cash on Hand: $79,535

Mosley PAC

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $79,535

Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark

Total Raised this Cycle: $39,931

Cash on Hand: $3,138

Chantelle PAC

Cash on Hand: $9,874

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $13,012



#10 SD31 R+29.09% Senator Brattin is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LEAN BRATTIN

This race was set to be a barn burner and it’s still competitive with some wild dynamics. However, the race moved to LEAN BRATTIN the day that the landfill bill passed, and he hasn’t done anything to move the race since. There is a great radio ad running from Houx, and Haffner is burning up the doors, but until there is a good poll showing otherwise the race is leaning Brattin.

Senator Rick Brattin

Total Raised this Cycle: $383,434

Cash on Hand: $76,164

True Patriot PAC

Cash on Hand: $46,257

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $122,421

Rep. Mike Haffner

Total Raised this Cycle: $61,667

Cash on Hand: $76,325

CLCP PAC

Cash on Hand: $9,721

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $86,046

Rep. Dan Houx

Total Raised this Cycle: $485,450

Cash on Hand: $137,055

H-PAC

Cash on Hand: $294,231

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $431,286



#11 SD29 R+54.04% Senator Moon is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LIKELY MOON

There was a chance that this race could have been competitive. However, I suspect a lof of of the folks who were encouraging Haralson to run and alluding to large checks aren’t coming through. Senator Moon will be re-elected.

Senator Moon

Total Raised this Cycle: $343,677

Cash on Hand: $62,274

Life and Liberty MO PAC

Cash on Hand: $47,542

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $109,816

Susan Haralson

Total Raised this Cycle: $27,067

Cash on Hand: $9,519

Present Day Conservatives

Cash on Hand: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $9,519



#12 SD9 D+62.8% Senator Washington is seeking re-election.

PRIMARY: LEAN WASHINGTON GENERAL: SAFE DEMOCRAT

There hasn’t been all that much activity thus far in SD9. All of that aides the incumbent thus we’re moving the race to LIKELY WASHINGTON.

Senator Barb Washington

Total Raised this Cycle: Limited Activity

Cash on Hand: Limited Activity

Eastside Forward PAC

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

Former Rep. Brandon Ellington

Total Raised this Cycle: Limited Activity

Cash on Hand: Limited Activity



#13 SD17 D+7.74% Senator Arthur is term-limited.

LEAN DEMOCRAT

The chaos in the national Democratic party takes this race from a LIKELY DEMOCRATIC seat to a LEAN DEMOCRATIC seat. Rep. Nurrenbern doesn’t need Kamala Harris to win SD17, but it would be helpful if she doesn’t get blown out either.

Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern

Total Raised this Cycle: $323,364

Cash on Hand: $319,590

Northland Forward

Cash on Hand: $170,219

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $489,809

Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte

Total Raised this Cycle: $39,523

Cash on Hand: $48,610

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $48,610



#14 SD19 D+13.38% Senator Rowden is term-limited.

SAFE DEMOCRAT

Former Rep. Webber will be easily re-elected in the fall.

Former Rep. Stephen Webber

Total Raised this Cycle: $542,409

Cash on Hand: $377,688

Homefront PAC

Cash on Hand: $437,737

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $815,425



#15 SD1 D+8.08% Senator Beck is seeking re-election.

LIKELY DEMOCRAT

Senator Beck will be easily re-elected in the fall.

Senator Doug Beck

Total Raised this Cycle: $388,039

Cash on Hand: $434,637

DougPac

Cash on Hand: $504,585

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $939,222



#16 SD5 D+ 80.86% Senator Roberts is seeking re-election.

SAFE DEMOCRAT

Senator Roberts will be easily re-elected in the fall.

Senator Steven Roberts

Total Raised this Cycle: $114,632

Cash on Hand: $9,014

STL Democratic Coalition PAC

Cash on Hand: $33,047

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $42,061



#17 SD25 R+54.04% Senator Bean is seeking re-election.

SAFE REPUBLICAN

Senator Bean will be easily re-elected in the fall.

Senator Bean

Total Raised this Cycle: $347,435

Cash on Hand: $107,239

Conservative Leadership for Southeast Missouri

Cash on Hand: $148,822

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $256,061