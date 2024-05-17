House Hour by Hour Friday, May 17

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Friday, May 17.

10:00 Hour

Introduction of special guests.

Points of personal privilege.

Rep. Peters motioned for Senate Substitute for SB 751 for third reading and final passage.

Multiple Representatives spoke on the bill.

11:00 Hour

A motion for a PQ was brought forward. The motion passed 105 yes, 43 no, and 14 non-voters.

The Senate Substitute for SB 751 passed 133 yes and 18 no.

Rep. Roberts motioned for SCS SBS 754, 746, 788, 765, 841, 887 & 861 for third reading and final passage.

Multiple Representatives spoke on the bill.

Rep. Smith offered an amendment to the bill.

Multiple Representatives spoke on the amendment.

A motion for a PQ was brought forward. The motion passed 104 yes, 44 no, 14 non-voters.

The amendment failed 28 yes, 107 no, and 12 present.

A motion for a PQ was brought forward. The motion passed 107 yes and 41 no.

SCS SBS 754, 746, 788, 765, 841, 887 & 861 passed with 130 yes, 5 no and 14 present.

Introduction of special guests.

Rep. Stinnett motioned for Senate Substitute for SB 1111 for third reading and final passage.

Multiple Representatives spoke on the bill.

The Senate Substitute for SB 1111passed 147 yes and 0 no.

The House will stand in recess until 12:15 pm.