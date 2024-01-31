Missouri Corn Growers Association hosts annual meeting

The Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA ) hosted its annual meeting today in Jefferson City. MCGA was formed in 1978 to advance policies that will help protect the rights of farmer-members, build new markets for corn, and increase opportunities through partnerships within agriculture and beyond.

The meeting began with MCGA Vice President Brian Lehman, who spoke about the organization’s accomplishments over the past year and its goals for 2024. Lehman spoke about issues regarding Missouri corn as an export and the future market of ethanol fuel.

Missouri Corn Merchandising Chairman Matt Lambert spoke about the future of education about Missouri corn as well as the potential impact of ethanol-based airline fuel. According to Lambert, ethanol-based airline fuel could be a huge market for corn farmers and others in the industry.

MCGA CEO Bradley Schad presented multiple awards at the meeting. Awards were presented to three Missouri Congressmen, Mark Alford, Sam Graves, and Blaine Luetkmeyer. Schad thanked the Congressmen for their part in helping Missouri corn growers and their awards were accepted by their staff on their behalf.

Director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture Chris Chinn also spoke. Chinn voiced concerns about the ongoing drought in the state which has adversely affected farmers of all kinds in the past year.

The keynote speaker of the event was Governor Mike Parson, who was honored with the MCGA ‘s President’s Award. During his speech, Parson reiterated many talking points from his recent State of the State address, including the importance of agriculture in Missouri and the growth of rural broadband projects. Parson also mentioned how thankful he was for the support of the MCGA, who he says supported him even when he vetoed an agriculture bill last year.

“Every day I am thankful that I am a farmer,” Parson said. Parson is a third-generation farmer who currently owns and operates a cow-calf operation in Polk County.

The MCGA endorsed Parson during his campaign for Lieutenant Governor and his campaign for Governor. In May 2022, the MGCA was one of the first organizations to endorse current Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe for Governor in 2024.

Parson was asked about how he felt knowing his current Lieutenant Governor received the same endorsement he got when he ran for Governor.

“I don’t think there is any question if you are running for Governor, it’s huge when you get an agriculture endorsement. I mean they are kind of the premium endorsements out there and to get it that early says a little bit of something. But I have always been blessed to be able to get the agriculture support in this state and I know how important it is to win in elections,” Parson said.

After the meeting, the MCGA members went to the State Capitol for legislative visits.