Opinion: America must hold China responsible for COVID-19 outbreak

Americans have suffered immensely from this outbreak that could have been minimized in its impact if the Chinese government had acted in good faith. Instead, their lies and efforts to cover up the severity of COVID-19 have caused a catastrophic loss of life around the globe and massive financial hardships for citizens and businesses. As a state and as a nation we need to hold the Chinese government accountable for its recklessly dangerous actions.

I filed a House Resolution supporting both the lawsuit filed against the Chinese government by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act sponsored by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley. It also requests the reconsidering of the forgiveness of our federal debt to the Chinese government as a form of restitution.

The Communist Party of China downplayed and denied facts about COVID-19, including silencing the whistleblower Li Wenliang and denying early reports regarding the severity and contagiousness of COVID-19. The Communist Party of China’s deceitful acts caused other countries to underestimate the threat posed by COVID-19 and caused those countries to prepare an insufficient response to COVID-19.

As a state, it is time for Missouri to reopen and get back to work before we suffer a greater economic loss. Small business owners, religious leaders, and hard-working Missourians are ready to get back to work and provide for their families. Currently, we see our small businesses shut down and churches being banned from holding drive-up services while Planned Parenthood is allowed to continue murdering babies in our state. This is completely unacceptable!

We need to allow our businesses to open their doors, our churches to continue to spread the gospel, and allow our state to move forward from this crisis. It is time to open Missouri, buy American, and hold China accountable for their actions.

