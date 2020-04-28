Missouri House resolution backs efforts to ‘hold China responsible’ for COVID-19 outbreak

State Rep. Jeff Shawan is joining the effort to hold the Chinese government “accountable” for the fallout of the COVID-19 epidemic.

There have been 7,303 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri and 314 deaths.

Shawan filed a House resolution on April 24 which supports the lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt last week, furthering the state government’s effort to hold various Chinese agencies “responsible” related to the current health crisis. HR 5503 declares the Missouri House of Representatives’ support for these allegedly illegal actions.

“Missourians have suffered immensely from this outbreak that could have been minimized in its impact if the Chinese government had acted in good faith,” Shawan said. “Instead, their lies and efforts to cover up the severity of COVID-19 have caused a catastrophic loss of life around the globe and massive financial hardships for citizens and businesses. As a state and as a nation we need to hold the Chinese government accountable for its recklessly dangerous actions.”

Shawan’s document also suggested the reduction of the U.S. debt to China as a form of restitution for alleged negligence. The U.S. owes more than $1 trillion in debt to China.

Schmitt’s suit is aimed specifically at the People’s Republic of China and various agencies, including the Chinese Communist Party. The suit named allegations of suppressing important information, arresting whistleblowers, and the denial of the disease being contagious, and all the fallout of these actions. Missouri is the first state to level a lawsuit at China over the coronavirus pandemic.

Shawan’s resolution supports U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act, which would remove China’s sovereign immunity and allow for legal action by citizens against the Chinese government. The act would also create the Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Taskforce, which would further investigate allegations of cover-ups and seek damages.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.