Opinion: Gov. Parson’s focus on social distancing is the right move to combat COVID-19

I am a physician and Missouri resident writing to support Gov. Mike Parson’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The governor was one of the first in the Midwest to ban gatherings of more than 10 people. His March 23 social distancing order was crucial in avoiding the kind of mass-infection instances we’ve seen in some other states. Gov. Parson also was one of the first governors in the nation to order limits on the maximum number of people in grocery stores and other businesses.

In my view, social distancing is the best tactic to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Along with washing your hands, wearing face masks in stores, and avoiding touching one’s face, social distancing is the key to winning the war on coronavirus. Gov. Parson’s focus on social distancing, including his daily pleas for Missourians to stay safe at home, has made a major contribution.

Gov. Parson also announced a stay at home order for the state on April 3. While some have criticized that order as insufficient or late, I believe the governor’s data-driven approach has resulted in a significant reduction in the spread of the virus. He made his March 23 social distancing order when the state only had 74 confirmed coronavirus cases, earlier in the pandemic than surrounding states. And by the time his stay at home order was enacted, fully 70 percent of the state – including all urban areas – was already covered by local bans.

The data indicate that Gov. Parson’s tactics are working. The state is currently in the bottom half of states in terms of overall cases. Missouri’s rate of about three coronavirus deaths per 100,000 residents is among the lowest rates in the nation. At this point, it appears our hospitals will be able to keep up with the needs of the seriously ill, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Education. All these efforts have sharply reduced Missouri’s projected curve of cases and deaths.

I join Gov. Parson in urging Missourians to stay in their homes unless absolutely necessary, and I encourage everyone to maintain social distancing at all times. As an anesthesiologist who has been involved in the care of COVID-19 patients, I can assure you, it is imperative that we listen to state and local authorities during this pandemic. Remember, you’re not stuck at home, you’re SAFE at home.

