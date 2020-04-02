Missouri’s response to coronavirus: A timeline

Since mid-March, when testing began, more than 1,800 Missourians have tested positive for coronavirus across the state, a majority of cases clustered around Kansas City and St. Louis.

Additionally, 19 people have died from COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has updated its website each afternoon with the latest positive numbers. And Gov. Mike Parson has held press conferences — albeit, virtually — almost every day.

Although Missouri is under a state of emergency, no sweeping stay at home order has been mandated from Parson yet. Missouri is only one of a handful of states that has not enacted such an order — a fact decried by a bevy of Democrats and interest groups.

Here’s a look at how Missouri — and in particular, the state government — has responded to the global pandemic. (This story will be updated, with the most recent developments added to the top.)

April 2: Parson signs an executive order waiving late fees on concealed carry permit renewals, something he says will free up local law enforcement officials from administrative tasks.

House Leadership also announces the lower chamber will convene the same day as the Senate the following week to pass the supplemental budget.

A handful of Missouri State Parks closes to the public this evening after days of complaints several individuals were not practicing social distancing.

April 1: Parson announces a freeze of about $180 million — impacting the Economic Development, Higher Education and Workforce Development, Natural Resources, and Transportation departments as well as the Office of Administration — to offset the economic shortfall from coronavirus.

March 27: President Trump partially approves Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration.

Parson mobilizes the Missouri National Guard to assist with coronavirus response efforts.

March 24: The Missouri Capitol and state offices officially close. About 15,000 state employees are already working from home by this point.

Parson also requests a federal disaster declaration.

March 21: Parson directs the Department of Health and Senior Services to require social distancing, instructing individuals to avoid gatherings of more than 10.

Both Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base reported positive diagnoses at the installations.

March 20: Rep. Joe Runions (HD 37) is confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus, the first member of the General Assembly diagnosed.

The Office of Administration also announces the first confirmed positive case in the Truman Building.

March 19: Parson signs an executive order allowing executive agencies to waive or suspend some regulations while dealing with COVID-19.

By this day, all Missouri public districts and charter schools closed.

March 18: An individual in Boone County dies, the first coronavirus-related death in the state.

The governor suspends municipal elections originally scheduled for April. Missouri casinos also close this day.

March 16: The Missouri Supreme Court suspends in-person proceedings in appellate circuit courts.

March 13: Parson declares a state of emergency, the same day as a national emergency is declared by the president.

March 11: The Missouri Senate decides to adjourn early ahead of the legislative spring break.

The World Health Organization also declares coronavirus to be a global pandemic.

March 10: The Missouri Capitol begins to occlude some areas, such as the House Lounge and Chambers, to the public. Guests are encouraged to stay away.

March 7: A young woman from the St. Louis area tests positive for coronavirus, the first person in the state to be confirmed, officials announce.

March 2: The House Committee on Disease Prevention holds its first hearing, taking testimony from an infectious disease doctor at MU, the head of clinical health at BJC HealthCare, and DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams.

February 27: House Speaker Elijah Haahr creates the Committee on Disease Prevention, naming Rep. Jon Patterson chairman.

This story has been updated.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.