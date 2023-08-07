Opinion: Let’s toast Anheuser-Busch’s Missouri employees

Peel back the label and you will find the real story that needs to be told.

It’s the story of the workers nationwide, many in our own backyard.

Not to be forgotten is the vast number of employees at Anheuser-Busch who work hard to produce the products many of us enjoy with our families and neighbors.

Missouri is home to the iconic Anheuser-Busch brand which has employees in nine facilities in our state. Every day, these employees continue the legacy Anheuser-Busch started here more than 160 years ago. Whether it is growing the barley, rice and hops, brewing and producing the beer, or making the cans and stocking the shelves, these workers are the driving force behind the label known for bringing people together over a cold beer on a hot day.

But it is the work that goes on behind the scenes and the community partnerships that have made this people-centric company a global success story that got its start on the banks of the Mississippi River in St. Louis. Even today, it continues to brew 99 percent of its beer in the United States.

More than a business, Anheuser-Busch’s people are giving back to the community, partnering with local organizations to enrich the lives of their people – that is who they are. In times of need, these employees show up. For years, we have seen them make a tremendous difference in the lives of families of fallen and disabled military service members through their partnership with Folds of Honor, an outstanding organization dedicated to honoring our American heroes and their loved ones. Their donations have helped deliver 44,000 scholarships to veteran families, giving them the opportunity to start or continue their education.

And that is not all. Here in Missouri, we weather many hardships brought on by natural disasters from tornadoes to floods, and without fail, Anheuser-Busch and its employees step up, pausing the brewing and bottling of beer to produce cans of water for communities in need. These employees, many right here in Missouri, are doing their part to support the community and make a positive difference for our neighbors.

Whether you know an employee personally or not, they are our neighbors. They attend our summer gatherings, school activities, charitable events and church. We see them working hard each day, delivering products to our supermarkets and strengthening our communities, and I am proud to see my fellow community members giving back to the communities where we live and work.

Let’s toast Anheuser-Busch and their employees for their strong support of our local communities.