Opinion: The business case for inclusion and equality versus looting and violent demonstrations

Associated Industries of Missouri, the state’s oldest employer advocate organization, lends its support to those who are peacefully working to bring about greater inclusion and equality in our society. We must all work together to improve our society, and perhaps we can advance that change in the workplace as well as in our homes, schools, and churches.

Employers and employees share common goals of economic prosperity. Employers depend on the creativity, ingenuity, and hard work of all employees for their mutual success. Alienating any person or group based on anything other than work performance and other non-discriminatory factors is simply not in anyone’s best interest.

Associated Industries of Missouri encourages employers to observe policies that are welcoming and inclusive. There is no better time than now for employers to implement plans to increase inclusiveness and eliminate discrimination from the workplace. Only by utilizing the talents and hard work of all employees through true inclusion, equality, and opportunity will we again realize economic prosperity and begin to heal the cracks that have developed in our society over so many decades, especially in the last several weeks.

Associated Industries of Missouri commends the efforts of corporate leaders and national employer groups to bring about peaceful change that will allow all employees to contribute to the economic recovery we so desperately need. Missouri employers do not condone violence, injury, loss of life, or property destruction in any form. Working together, we can make our workplaces positive environments that recognize and encourage the contributions of all employees to our collective success.