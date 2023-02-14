Peter Kinder awarded Lifetime Achievement award at 2023 Lincoln Days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Last week at Republian State Lincoln Days former Lt. Governor Peter Kinder received the party’s lifetime achievement award at a ceremony in Springfield.

The award previously received by Senator Roy Blunt showcases many outstanding Missourians who have served the Republican party diligently, along with others who have bright futures to serve and head the party.

This year many big names like Missouri Senate Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, and former President of the United States Donald Trump all spoke either in person or from a mobile device to the large group of attendees.

Kinder received the Lifetime Achievement award, an award which is rarely given out and goes to a Missouri Republican party member who has committed their life to bettering Missouri politically but also as a whole.

Lt. Governor Peter Kinder. Kinder, served as the Missouri Senate President Pro Tem from 2001-2005 and then served as Lt. Governor from 2005-2017.

“I know Lt. Governor Peter Kinder to be vital and integral to the fact that in 2023, for the first time since the 1860s, there are no statewide elected Democrats. During his elective career, he lead the Republicans in taking a majority in the MO Senate in 2001 after nearly 50 years of being in the minority.

Republicans have held the majority since, currently in supermajority status,” said Nick Myers, Chairman of the Missouri Republican Party. “Peter Kinder served as Lt. Governor from 2005 to 2017. During his service as Lt. Governor for a period of time, he was the sole statewide elected Republican holding executive office. At our Lincoln Days, it was my pleasure to present him with a lifetime achievement award as the MOGOP Majority Maker.”

Kinder’s lifelong friend David Limbaugh was given the opportunity to announce Kinder as the recipient of the award and did so in a beautiful fashion, creating a video talking about some of Kinder’s prestigious achievements and him as a person.

“I am certainly honored and beyond humbled to have received this award,” said Kinder. However, the award itself does not do justice to the amount of work and change Kinder has put into Missouri.