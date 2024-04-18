Press Release: Justin Hicks Signs the U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge

Justin Hicks, a proud Army veteran and candidate for Congress in Missouri’s Third Congressional District, has signed the U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge.

A copy of the signed pledge is below.

Justin Hicks statement:

“I am proud to sign the U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge. Washington is broken because we continue to elect career politicians who maintain the status quo of inaction and partisan division. Elected office should be public service – not a lifetime career. We need more public servants in Congress who are committed to serving their constituents and moving America forward.”

More about Justin Hicks:

Justin Hicks is a husband, father, combat veteran of six years in the United States Army, attorney, and former Missouri Assistant Attorney General. Currently serving as the Missouri State Representative for the Lake Saint Louis area and parts of Dardenne Prairie and O’Fallon, he’s a strong conservative, devoted public servant, and devout Christian.

Justin believes strong families are the bedrock of our country and that the United States Constitution’s fundamental principles are the foundational elements for supporting strong communities and a prosperous state.

Justin grew up with his two brothers and mother. Justin’s father passed away from pancreatic cancer when he was just 12 years old. Though his upbringing was difficult, Justin’s enduring faith and hope propelled him to seek a life to serve others.

Justin lives in the Lake Saint Louis area, alongside his wife Heather and their daughter Liberty. Both of them were proudly born and raised in Missouri.