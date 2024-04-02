Press Release: Colin Wellenkamp Announces Candidacy for State Representative District 105

Colin Wellenkamp, a conservative and seasoned leader in sustainable development law and infrastructure policy, has officially declared his candidacy for State Representative in Missouri’s 105th District. Wellenkamp brings to the race a distinguished career spanning advocacy, academia, and community service, and a wealth of experience in fostering resilient, prosperous communities to his campaign.

Wellenkamp’s educational background includes a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law and an LL.M. in Sustainable Development Law from The George Washington Law School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies and Political Science from Saint Louis University.

As the Executive Director of the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative (MRCTI), Wellenkamp led a coalition of 105 mayors across ten states in efforts to restore the economy and ecology of the Mississippi Corridor. Under his leadership, MRCTI developed innovative policy proposals like the nation’s first resilience revolving loan fund, engaged Fortune 500 companies in sustainable initiatives, and secured significant investments in infrastructure and resilience projects amounting over $1 billion.

In addition to his work with MRCTI, Wellenkamp has served as an adjunct instructor at Washington University and Saint Louis University, where he designed and taught courses on sustainability, resilience, and economics. He has also contributed to the academic community as an adjunct professor at Washington Adventist University, teaching courses in American Government and Public Policy.

Wellenkamp’s expertise extends beyond academia and advocacy. He has held leadership positions in government relations and sustainable partnerships, working with some of the nation’s largest companies to develop policies and initiatives that promote managed growth and environmental stewardship. His efforts have been recognized with honors such as the Founder Award from MRCTI and the Key to the City Award from the City of Davenport, IA.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for State Representative and to bring my experience and passion for economic development to the forefront of Missouri’s legislative agenda,” said Wellenkamp. “I believe that by working together, we can create policies that strengthen our communities, sustain environmental services, and promote economic growth for all Missourians.”

Wellenkamp’s campaign will focus on issues such as resilience, natural and built infrastructure renewal, economic development, education, and public safety. He plans to engage with residents across the district to develop policies and solutions that address the unique challenges facing Missouri and St. Charles City to ensure a sustainable future for generations.

“I am committed to supporting our law enforcement agencies and prioritizing public safety. Ensuring our communities are safe and secure is paramount, and I will work tirelessly to strengthen partnerships that support prevention, intervention and suppression, while also advocating for policies that promote accountability, transparency, and equity within our criminal justice system.” Wellenkamp lives in St. Charles City with his wife and two daughters. They are members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton church and actively involved in their community. Learn more at ColinforMO.com