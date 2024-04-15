Press Release: Mike Kehoe Raises Over $2.3 Million in Most Recent Fundraising Quarter

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe has announced his campaign for governor raised more than $2.3 million in the first fundraising quarter of 2024, leaving a combined total for cash-on-hand of $6.2 million for both fundraising committees supporting Kehoe’s campaign, Citizens to Elect Mike Kehoe and American Dream PAC.

“Mike Kehoe is outworking every candidate in this race and Missouri conservatives have responded with overwhelming financial and grassroots support. Mike Kehoe is the pro-Trump, law and order, tax-cutting conservative who will fix the problems Missourians are facing,” said Kehoe Campaign Manager Derek Coats.

For the most recent fundraising quarter ending on March 31, Citizens to Elect Mike Kehoe reported over $550,000 raised and $1.75 million cash-on-hand, while American Dream PAC reported over $1.8 million raised with $4.52 million cash-on-hand.

This quarter’s fundraising haul boosts Mike Kehoe’s 2024 cycle-to-date combined fundraising total to more than $10 million, surpassing the combined totals of all gubernatorial candidates.

Kehoe’s unprecedented statewide support continues to grow as he has been endorsed by twenty of Missouri’s leading pro-business, pro-agriculture, and pro-public safety member-led organizations and their thousands of Missouri members. Most recently, Kehoe was endorsed by the Missouri Farm Bureau Political Action Committee. A full list of endorsements can be found at MikeKehoe.com.