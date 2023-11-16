Press Release: UFCW 65 announces statewide week of action as union interest grows among cannabis workers

(SAINT LOUIS, MO) — Just weeks after a historic settlement for 10 wrongfully-terminated employees at a Missouri cannabis dispensary, UFCW Local 655 unveils statewide “Rolling with UFCW” organizing campaign in a joint effort with cannabis workers.

UFCW Local 655 — the first union in Missouri to successfully organize cannabis workers — has already won union elections in the industry, and after a six-figure settlement with the Shangri-La dispensary in Columbia, the union sees interest among workers continue to grow.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t hear from cannabis workers across Missouri,” said UFCW Local 655 President David Cook. “These workers realize that the only way to guarantee respect on the job and a fair piece of a billion-dollar pie is by forming a union.”

The interest is so widespread that Local 655 is planning to visit every dispensary on the eastern half of the state during the course of the next week.

“We’ve heard from these workers from Hannibal to Sikeston and from Columbia to St. Louis,” Cook said. “Their desire for a union is smoking hot.”

UFCW Local 655 is the largest union in the State of Missouri. We represent some 8,500 members working throughout the eastern half of Missouri. Local 655’s members are employed in food stores (its largest single division), shoe manufacturing, packinghouses, distribution centers and a number of miscellaneous plants