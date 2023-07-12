Shad Burner joins KBS Group as Principal

St. Louis, MO – KBS Group has announced that Shad Burner joined the company as a principal, expanding the company’s far-reaching expertise in public and private economic development.

Burner has served on the leadership team of the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) as the Director of Federal Initiatives. He was responsible for building a team of 20 to oversee the development of nine new grant programs that deployed more than $500 million of Missouri’s federal Covid-19 relief. His team awarded more than 650 grants focused in areas such as community revitalization, workforce development, tourism asset development, small business support, broadband expansion, nonprofit support, and more.

KBS founder, former U.S. Senator Kit Bond said, “Shad has extensive experience in federal and state programs and has worked closely with businesses, communities, and organizations from the Bootheel and rural communities to St. Louis, Kansas City, and our urban centers. Across the state and beyond, Shad is a well-respected professional we are excited to have join the KBS team.”

Burner was appointed by Governor Mike Parson to serve as the Missouri Designee to the Delta Regional Authority and served as the Director’s designee on the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC) Board of Directors. Additionally, Burner was the department’s liaison to the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and served in a lead role for the department on the federal CHIPS program, Opportunity Zones, and development of an international flight incentive. He also worked dozens of businesses and community expansion projects representing thousands of new jobs, hundreds of millions in private investment, and millions in grant dollars for local communities.

“Helping Missouri businesses and communities identify new opportunities and foster economic development is work I am passionate about,” said Shad. “I am excited to continue these efforts as part of the KBS team.”

Previously, Burner served as the Director of Alumni Services at Southeast Missouri State University, the VP of Business Development at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, and as VP of Business Development and investor at carGO, a ride-share and delivery startup.

Burner is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a 2020 Delta Leadership Institute graduate, and a 2021 graduate of Missouri Leadership Academy. He sits on the board of the Missouri Economic Development Council. Burner holds a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Southeast Missouri State University.