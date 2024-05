Senate Hour by Hour Friday, May 17

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Friday, May 17.

10:00 Hour

The Senate gavelled in a little after 10:00 am

Sen. O’Laughlin motioned for the Senate to stand adjourned until Tuesday, May 21. The motion passed.