Press Release: Leadbelt Strategies welcomes Maranda Burke

Maranda Burke, a Climax Springs, Missouri native, graduated from the University of Central Missouri in May of 2024 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science emphasizing in American Politics. During her undergraduate career, she was involved in the Student Government Association, College Republicans, Mock Trial, and was a co-founder of the new Political Science and International Studies club.

During the Spring of 2023, she was an intern for former Senator and House Member, David Pearce, the current Governmental Relations Director for the University of Central Missouri. After that, in the Summer of 2023, she worked for Vanguard Strategies as a canvasser for Governor DeSantis’ Super PAC, Never Back Down, all over the State of Iowa.

During the 2024 Missouri Legislative Session, she interned in the Missouri Senate with Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman and she will begin her political career working for Leadbelt Strategies as well as Senator Coleman’s Secretary of State Campaign.