TWMP Column: 24 Democrat Bench Tipsheet

The Bench | Democrats

#1 Senator Brian Williams

The biggest question in democratic politics is what will Senator Williams do when he is term-limited in ‘26.He can fundraise, he has proven he can win a tough primary, he has media skills, and he has one of the largest rolodexes in all of St. Louis.Many looked for him to challenge Senator Hawley or Congresswoman Bush, but ultimately he took a pass on ‘24. The question everyone is asking is what is next.

Contributions this cycle: $447,930

Cash on hand: $206,056

BPAC:

Cash on hand: $NA

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $206,056

#2 Senator Tracy McCreery

She will be the Democrat most recruited to run for something, anything for the next decade. If Democrats make a comeback in Missouri it will be because politicians like Senator McCreery decide it’s worth running for Congress or a statewide race. She is the exact type of person who could lead the Democrats back in the Show-Me State.

Contributions this cycle: $60,023

Cash on hand: $58,221

Serve Missouri PAC:

Cash on hand:$N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $58,221

#3 KC Mayor Quinton Lucas

The most electric guy in the party. He has more charisma than anyone, and uses it and his positions as Mayor of the geographically largest city in Missouri to raise all the money he needs. The question isn’t if he continues his career it’s where. Does he like many KC mayors wait for Clever to retire, or go run something in D.C. in a second Biden term or take a shot statewide.

Contributions this cycle: $1,000

Cash on hand: $777,473

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $777,473

#4 Representative Ashley Aune

Rep. Aune, from the northland, she has won tough races, been an effective fundraiser, has all the political talent to take over from Rep. Crystal Quade leading the house democrats. She would be one of the few who could be a fitting successor, and in that role her profile will skyrocket. If Democrats are going to retake the suburbs it will be with candidates like Ashley Aune.

Contributions this cycle: $48,355

Cash on hand: $53,914

AshPac

Cash on hand: $3,067

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $56,981

#5 Representative Keri Ingle

Rep. Ingle seems like she is running for SD8 whenever Senator Cierpoit is term-limited in ‘26. Whether she runs or not, or even if she is successful she will be a much sought-after candidate. Moreover she is a politician who truly understands the legislative process, which is rare for a Democrat or Republican in the current legislature.

Contributions this cycle: $42,576

Cash on hand: $63,228

KERI PAC:

Cash on hand:$12,941

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: 76,169

#6 Former Senator Victor Callahan

Senator Callahan has more political knowledge and skill than everyone on both tipsheets combined. He has been serving on the State Tax Commission cooling his jets, but now he is freed up to do whatever strikes his fancy. That could prove to be a very very bad thing for some folks in Missouri politics.

Contributions this cycle: $7,732

Cash on hand: $482,348

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $482,348

#7 Representative Betsy Fogle

Rep. Fogle is the toast of Springfield, and no one wants her to be done when she is term-limited. She has crushed consecutive Republicans in flipping her district blue, and raises enough money to fight the entire republican party on her own. She will have her first “easy” re-election in ‘24, and then look for the speculation to heat up about her future plans.

Contributions this cycle: $51,312

Cash on hand: $58,872

Forward PAC

Cash on hand: $3,479

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $62,351

#8 Senator Steve Roberts

Senator Roberts will get a free pass in ‘24 so folks will naturally start talking about what he does next. He has a bright future with a resume that includes winning a tough three way primary four years ago, putting himself in a situation that he is unopposed now, has a military record of service, and is a top fundraiser. He has more opportunities than he can probably sort now, but he will get to a chance to sort them this summer

Contributions this cycle: $105,952

Cash on hand: $1,673

STL Democratic Coalition

Cash on hand: $35,298

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $36,971

#9 Representative Peter Merideth

Rep. Meredith is one of the biggest brains in the legislature, and will be missed more than perhaps anyone else in his class when he terms out. Peter has a passion for his ideas, and a pragmatism to see them to fruition. I don’t know if it’s a senate run, a statewide run, or serving somewhere in government, but I do feel very confident that this isn’t the last time we will write about him.

Contributions this cycle: $39,961

Cash on hand: $33,277

#10 Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece

The former Mayor has perhaps the best resume of anyone on this list. He can simply win votes, he can simply fundraise as well as anyone, and I think somewhere on the horizon, could reach a place in his career that he could afford taking on a larger role in elective politics. If you are looking for a winner, there is no one on this list who is a better bet on this list than former Mayor Treece.

Others

‘22 State Rep candidate Jess Piper – She can organize and fundraise and no one in this state can piss off Republicans quite like Jess Piper.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker – She is now free from county office, would she throw her hat in the ring?

Kansas City City Councilman Wes Rogers – Everyone just loves Wes. He has a better understanding of the regular people of the state who used to vote Democratic than maybe anyone in the Democratic party. He is a Kansas City Brian Treece.

Rep. LaKeysha Bosley– Legendary St. Louis name, and even more talent. I don’t know what she does next or when, but she will be good at it.

President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Megan Green – She won a big race for President of the Board of Aldermen and is ambitious with the ability to move up. I believe she has better instincts for where the democratic party is going in the future than anyone I know.