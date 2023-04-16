Scott Faughn is joined by Chairman of the Senate Committee Appropriations Lincoln Hough. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives David Tyson Smith, Aaron Crossley, Tricia Byrnes, and Bill Hardwick.
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 16, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Press Release: Conservative Businessman, Pharmacist John Hewkin Announces Campaign for State Senate
- Alford writes letter to U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
- Opinion: Rural Missouri Needs Investment to Solve Child Care Crisis
- OpEd: Rep. Richey defends DEI language in house budget
- 150 Missouri Organizations Oppose DEI Budget Language
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: Conservative Businessman, Pharmacist John Hewkin Announces Campaign for State Senate
- Alford writes letter to U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs
- Opinion: Rural Missouri Needs Investment to Solve Child Care Crisis
- TWMP Midweek Update – April 12, 2023
- OpEd: Rep. Richey defends DEI language in house budget
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »