This Week in Missouri Politics – April 16, 2023

By The Missouri Times on April 16, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by Chairman of the Senate Committee Appropriations Lincoln Hough. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives David Tyson Smith, Aaron Crossley, Tricia Byrnes, and Bill Hardwick.

