This Week in Missouri Politics – July 30, 2023

By Missouri Times Magazine on July 30, 2023

This week guest host Aaron Baker of Axiom Strategies is joined by Congressman Mark Alford. On the panel Aaron is joined by Chairwoman of the Missouri Republican Party Kay Hoflander, State Representative Aaron McMullen, State Representative Jeff Coleman and State Representative Brandon Phelps.

