This Week in Missouri Politics – June 11, 2023

By The Missouri Times on June 11, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by Rep. Kurtis Gregory, who is running for State Senate. On the panel Scott is joined by former State Representative Wes Rogers as well as State Representatives Emily Weber, Dan Houx and Rodger Reedy.

