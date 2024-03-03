 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – March 3, 2024

By The Missouri Times on March 3, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined by the President of Missouri Farm Bureau, Garrett Hawkins. On the panel Scott is joined by Missouri Bureau Board Members Stan Coday and Chris Brundick, as well as Vice President of Missouri Farm Bureau Todd Hays.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »