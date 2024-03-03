Scott Faughn is joined by the President of Missouri Farm Bureau, Garrett Hawkins. On the panel Scott is joined by Missouri Bureau Board Members Stan Coday and Chris Brundick, as well as Vice President of Missouri Farm Bureau Todd Hays.
This Week in Missouri Politics – March 3, 2024
