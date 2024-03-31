 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – March 31, 2024

By The Missouri Times on March 31, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined by House Minority Leader Crystal Quade. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives Aaron Crossley, Betsy Fogle, Chad Perkins and Dane Diehl.

