Scott Faughn is joined by Adam Sommer of the Heartland Pod and Representative Ashley Aune. On The panel Scott is joined by Manny Abarca, Jackson County Council, Representative Keri Ingle, Representative Terry Thompson and Cass County Commissioner Ryan Johnson.
This Week in Missouri Politics – November 5, 2023
