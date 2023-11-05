 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – November 5, 2023

By Guest on November 5, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by Adam Sommer of the Heartland Pod and Representative Ashley Aune. On The panel Scott is joined by Manny Abarca, Jackson County Council, Representative Keri Ingle, Representative Terry Thompson and Cass County Commissioner Ryan Johnson.

