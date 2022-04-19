Tracy King to head Government Affairs for AT&T

Tracy King is joining AT&T Missouri in mid-May where she will bring her governmental affairs expertise to the AT&T Missouri External Affairs team.

King has worked with and advocated on behalf of the telecommunication industry for most of her career, including being a contract consultant and lobbyist for AT&T during part of her career. Currently, she is with Strategic Capitol Consulting, a government affairs and consulting firm founded by former Speaker of the House Steve Tilley.

“Nobody knows the Capitol’s process, people and issues quite like Tracy King. She quickly became a part of our SCC family and will be deeply missed. Her knowledge of tax, highly regulated industries, political subdivisions and education policy has been integral to our team’s strategies in-district and in the Capitol”, said Thomas Robbins partner with SCC. “We will miss Tracy’s ingenuity, institutional knowledge and sincerity in everything she does. Please join us in congratulating and wish Tracy King the best of luck on the next chapter of her already impressive career.”

While at SCC, Tracy worked on the following public policy issues: Wayfair, economic development, utilities, procurement, education reform, local government and medical marijuana.

She has also served as Vice President of Government Affairs for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 12 years with a primary focus on tax, economic development, budget, and telecommunication issues.

At AT&T, King will work in collaboration with local and state elected officials, civic and community leaders, and other stakeholders to help bring the latest 5G wireless and fiber connectivity to Missouri’s residents, businesses, and communities. She will work to ensure good public policy that promotes investment in new technology, help support AT&T’s philanthropic efforts to support Missouri’s communities and promote AT&T’s community relations objectives.

This will include supporting next-gen technology like AT&T Fiber’s multi-gig speeds and 5G wireless connectivity, promoting FirstNet – the only nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community, enhancing efforts to help bridge the digital divide through AT&T’s $2 billion commitment and collaborating with elected officials and other stakeholders on broadband expansion goals and other efforts to close the digital divide in Missouri.

“Tracy has shown time and time again that she is a changemaker in Missouri’s political arena,” said Craig Unruh, President, AT&T Missouri. “We are excited to have Tracy join the AT&T team and we look forward to the contributions she will make in her new role.”

“I am excited to join AT&T as their new Regional Vice President of External Affairs,” said Tracy King. “I look forward to working with stakeholders around the state to keep Missourians connected to the most innovative broadband and wireless technologies.”

King will officially start her role at AT&T on May 16th, enabling her to support her existing clients through the remainder of the Missouri legislative session.

King has a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia College and a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University. She will reside in Jefferson City with her husband Matthew.

This is bittersweet. . Our dear friend and colleague Tracy King is leaving us following the conclusion of this year’s legislative session. She has been offered an opportunity of a lifetime as regional vice president of external affairs for AT&T.