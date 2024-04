TWMP Midweek Update – April 16, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Today, Scott discusses the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into House Speaker Dean Plocher and pays tribute to a St. Louis Cardinals great.

Timestamps:

1:45 – Investigation Background

14:00 – The report

24:30 – Quotes from Representatives

30:15 – Future repercussions

37:29 – The death of Whitey Herzog