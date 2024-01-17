Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin. Scott and O’Laughlin talk about education reform, IP reform and the future of the Missouri Senate.
TWMP Midweek Update – January 17, 2024
