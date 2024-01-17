 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – January 17, 2024

By The Missouri Times on January 17, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin. Scott and O’Laughlin talk about education reform, IP reform and the future of the Missouri Senate.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »