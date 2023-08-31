 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – August 31, 2023

By The Missouri Times on August 31, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his last Midweek Update of August 2023. Scott talks about the new judicial panel and who the newest Missouri Supreme Court Justice might be.

